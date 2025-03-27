Devastating Blaze Engulfs South Korea's Historic Gounsa Temple

The charred remnants of South Korea's Gounsa temple starkly contrasted the usual vibrant hues of the nation's historic religious sites. This week, a wildfire swept through the area, marking the country's largest blaze to date, killing 26 and dismantling cherished cultural heritage.

Historical buildings, some dating back over 1,300 years, were reduced to ashes. The fierce fire obliterated two of the three national treasures located at Gounsa. Efforts to safeguard other sites have been heightened, deploying resources and manpower amid concerns over the preservation of these cultural icons.

The grave situation prompted South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, to call for enhanced protection for such vulnerable sites. Current measures include preventive strategies and the relocation of artifacts to ensure the safety of what's left. The profound loss leaves many in deep sorrow, reflecting on this cultural catastrophe.

