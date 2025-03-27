Left Menu

Former Indian tennis ace Leander Paes turned heads as a showstopper for designer Abhishek Roy at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week. Celebrating Indian roots and craftsmanship, Paes praised Roy's work, hinting at future international showcases. Paes also shared his fashion insights and named his style icons from various sports.

Updated: 27-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:43 IST
Leander Paes Stuns as Showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week
Leander Paes (Image source: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk). Image Credit: ANI
Leander Paes, the former tennis star from India, dazzled the audience as the showstopper for designer Abhishek Roy at the 25th Lakme Fashion Week held in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Paes lauded Roy's exceptional fashion prowess.

"Roy doesn't just put the spotlight on India or West Bengal, but his journey from Shantiniketan to the ramp illustrates his deep-rooted Indian ethos," Paes expressed. He admired the intricate workmanship that reflects India's rich heritage, further stating, "These outfits not only boast comfort but encapsulate what India represents. I'd proudly wear Roy's designs on any global red carpet."

Paes shared his perspective on fashion, describing it as a blend of ethnic, Indian, and sporty elements, all while maintaining a chic vibe. Reflecting on his illustrious four-decade career, he praised emerging talents, hinting at Abhishek Roy's potential appearances at international fashion events in New York and Paris soon.

In discussing his sporting inspirations, Paes mentioned tennis greats like Sharapova and Federer along with style icons Serena and Venus Williams and Bon Borg. Beyond tennis, he admired David Beckham and Michael Jordan, with the latter being a personal friend from whom Paes has gained valuable insights.

The milestone Lakme Fashion Week will wrap up on March 30 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, marking its 25th anniversary celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

