King Charles' Health: A Minor Setback

King Charles was briefly hospitalized due to minor side effects from cancer treatment. Despite rescheduling some engagements, the king is recovering well and continues to work from home. His upcoming state visit to Italy is still on track.

King Charles

King Charles briefly stayed in the hospital on Thursday due to minor side effects from ongoing cancer treatment, the Buckingham Palace revealed. The issue reportedly is minor, and the king has since returned home.

Treatment commenced after a cancer diagnosis last year, following a corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate. Though some engagements are rescheduled, King Charles remains in good spirits, actively working from his study.

His state visit to Italy next month remains unaffected, signaling a positive recuperation. The king expresses disappointment but hopes to reschedule missed engagements soon, according to royal sources.

