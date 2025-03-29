Left Menu

Voice of America Survives Trump's Funding Cuts Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's plans to dismantle Voice of America, blocking mass firings. The decision, which called the move arbitrary, prevents further terminations and enforces continued funding. The lawsuit argues that shutdowns violate free-speech protections designed to avoid White House interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:47 IST
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle Voice of America, a U.S. government-funded international news service with an eight-decade history. The ruling halts plans to fire over 1,200 staff members, citing the decision as 'arbitrary and capricious.'

The court order bars the Agency for Global Media from terminating or furloughing employees, closing offices, or ceasing grant funding for affiliated media outlets. This comes after President Trump's executive order reduced agency funding as part of efforts to align government services with his political goals.

Voice of America, historically used as a counter-narrative to authoritarian regimes' propaganda, has faced criticism from Trump over alleged bias. The lawsuit asserts that these actions breach journalistic free-speech protections, risking a vacuum filled by unchecked propagandist narratives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

