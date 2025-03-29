Hollywood Unites in Defense of Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Amid Academy Silence

In an open letter, a prominent group of Hollywood actors and Oscar voters have sharply criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for its inadequate response to the assault and arrest of Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal. The letter, covered by The Hollywood Reporter, was signed by 600 Oscar voters, including notable figures such as Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, and Javier Bardem.

The letter, updated on Friday, lambasted the Academy for failing to support filmmakers whose work they had recently celebrated. 'It is indefensible for an organization to recognize a film with an award in the first week of March and then fail to defend its filmmakers just a few weeks later,' the signatories stated. This criticism follows AMPAS leaders Bill Kramer and Janet Yang's statement on Wednesday, which suggested the incident involving Ballal was complex, involving 'many unique viewpoints.'

Among other celebrities who endorsed the letter were Mark Ruffalo, Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer, Emma Thompson, Tony Kushner, Richard Gere, Andrea Riseborough, and Todd Haynes. Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land', was reportedly assaulted and detained by the Israeli military near his hometown of Susiya in the West Bank. According to Yuval Abraham, a co-director, Ballal sustained injuries, was zip-tied and blindfolded, and later released. The letter accuses the Academy of being negligent in defending a filmmaker whose courageous work uncovers delicate issues.

The open letter passionately argued, 'The targeting of Ballal is not just an attack on one filmmaker -- it is an attack on all those who dare to bear witness and tell inconvenient truths. We will continue to watch over this film team. Winning an Oscar has put their lives in increasing danger, and we will not mince words when the safety of fellow artists is at stake.' This stands as a statement of solidarity with Ballal and underscores the ongoing peril faced by filmmakers exposing sensitive narratives, as highlighted in 'No Other Land,' a documentary chronicling a Palestinian family's struggles in the West Bank. (ANI)

