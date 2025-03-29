Left Menu

Legacy of 'Vampire Diaries' Author LJ Smith Endures After Her Passing

LJ Smith, renowned for her 'Vampire Diaries' novels, passed away at 66 due to a rare autoimmune disease. Celebrated for her creativity and pioneering role in supernatural fiction, her work remains influential. The 'Vampire Diaries' TV adaptation was highly acclaimed, running for eight years and winning numerous awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:21 IST
LJ Smith (Image Source: LJ Smith Website). Image Credit: ANI
Author LJ Smith, whose 'Vampire Diaries' novels became the cornerstone of a successful television adaptation, has died at 66, reported Deadline. According to the New York Times, Smith passed on March 8 in Walnut Creek, California, succumbing to a rare autoimmune disorder after a decade-long struggle.

A message on Smith's official website noted her peaceful passing following an extended illness, describing her as a 'kind and gentle' individual. Her notable legacy includes her imaginative and pioneering work in supernatural fiction, which has significantly influenced her readers and peers. Smith is remembered for her warmth and creativity both on and off the page.

'Vampire Diaries,' initially a four-book series published in the early '90s, was adapted into a TV show in 2009, featuring actors Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. The hit series ran for eight years, earning 30 Teen Choice Awards. Smith's other works include the 'Night World' series and 'The Secret Circle,' which also saw TV adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

