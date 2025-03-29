Bollywood Titans Reunite: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's Action-Packed Comeback

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt announced his upcoming action film collaboration with long-time friend Salman Khan. This much-anticipated return to the big screen marks their first project together in 25 years.

The iconic duo is fondly remembered for past hits like 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'. Now, they promise to bring their unique 'Tashan' to audiences, blending nostalgia and action in equal measure. The directorship remains undecided, but the excitement is palpable.

This collaboration announcement coincided with Dutt's praises for Salman's forthcoming film 'Sikandar', showcasing their mutual admiration. Simultaneously, Dutt is gearing up for his next release, 'Bhootnii', directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, with an impressive ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)