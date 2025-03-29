Left Menu

Bollywood Titans Reunite: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's Action-Packed Comeback

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan are set to reunite for an action film, marking their collaboration after 25 years. Dutt expressed his excitement at the reunion, recalling past works. Noteworthy projects such as 'Bhootnii' and Salman's 'Sikandar' are also highlighted, promising impactful entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:15 IST
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt announced his upcoming action film collaboration with long-time friend Salman Khan. This much-anticipated return to the big screen marks their first project together in 25 years.

The iconic duo is fondly remembered for past hits like 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai'. Now, they promise to bring their unique 'Tashan' to audiences, blending nostalgia and action in equal measure. The directorship remains undecided, but the excitement is palpable.

This collaboration announcement coincided with Dutt's praises for Salman's forthcoming film 'Sikandar', showcasing their mutual admiration. Simultaneously, Dutt is gearing up for his next release, 'Bhootnii', directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, with an impressive ensemble cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

