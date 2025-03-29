Left Menu

Building Consensus: The Role of Community in Appointing Akal Takht Jathedar

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami urged Sikh organizations worldwide to suggest rules for appointing and retiring the Akal Takht Jathedar. The call intends to establish service rules reflecting the respect and significance of this clergy position, with a deadline of April 20 for submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:20 IST
Building Consensus: The Role of Community in Appointing Akal Takht Jathedar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami called for Sikh organizations globally to provide input on establishing rules for the appointment and retirement of the Akal Takht Jathedar.

The appeal extended to various Sikh bodies, including Damdami Taksal and Nihang Singh jathebandis, as well as global Sikh institutions, Singh Sabhas, and scholars residing both domestically and abroad. They are encouraged to propose qualifications, responsibilities, and tenure norms for this vital clergy position.

In response to longstanding demands from the Sikh community for formal service rules, the SGPC's budget-related general house meeting on Friday approved in principle a resolution highlighting the necessity for a community consensus. Suggestions, which are crucial for formulating these service rules, must be submitted to the SGPC by April 20, either in person or via official email.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025