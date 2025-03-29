Building Consensus: The Role of Community in Appointing Akal Takht Jathedar

On Saturday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami called for Sikh organizations globally to provide input on establishing rules for the appointment and retirement of the Akal Takht Jathedar.

The appeal extended to various Sikh bodies, including Damdami Taksal and Nihang Singh jathebandis, as well as global Sikh institutions, Singh Sabhas, and scholars residing both domestically and abroad. They are encouraged to propose qualifications, responsibilities, and tenure norms for this vital clergy position.

In response to longstanding demands from the Sikh community for formal service rules, the SGPC's budget-related general house meeting on Friday approved in principle a resolution highlighting the necessity for a community consensus. Suggestions, which are crucial for formulating these service rules, must be submitted to the SGPC by April 20, either in person or via official email.

