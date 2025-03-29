Left Menu

Bengaluru Brigade Drives Change on World Day for the End of Fishing

The Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation held an event for the 9th World Day for the End of Fishing, calling attention to the urgent need to recognize the rights of fish and marine life. Activists highlighted the devastating impact of industrial fishing and fish farming on marine ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:58 IST
The Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL) convened on Saturday to mark the 9th annual World Day for the End of Fishing and Fish Farming (WoDEF) at the Sapper War Memorial in Bengaluru. WoDEF, an annual global campaign led by animal rights activists, aims to raise awareness about the impact of fishing and fish farming.

During the event, BBAL members emphasized the urgent necessity of acknowledging fish and other marine creatures as sentient beings that deserve protection. They expressed concerns over industrial fishing methods that exploit these creatures, often leaving them in painful and overcrowded conditions.

Lalitha, a prominent fish farm investigative activist from Bengaluru, noted staggering statistics from Fishcount, which estimate that 1.1 to 2.2 trillion wild fish are captured globally each year. The campaign also condemned industrial practices like bottom trawling as destructive influences on marine ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

