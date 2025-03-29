Bengaluru Brigade Drives Change on World Day for the End of Fishing

The Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL) convened on Saturday to mark the 9th annual World Day for the End of Fishing and Fish Farming (WoDEF) at the Sapper War Memorial in Bengaluru. WoDEF, an annual global campaign led by animal rights activists, aims to raise awareness about the impact of fishing and fish farming.

During the event, BBAL members emphasized the urgent necessity of acknowledging fish and other marine creatures as sentient beings that deserve protection. They expressed concerns over industrial fishing methods that exploit these creatures, often leaving them in painful and overcrowded conditions.

Lalitha, a prominent fish farm investigative activist from Bengaluru, noted staggering statistics from Fishcount, which estimate that 1.1 to 2.2 trillion wild fish are captured globally each year. The campaign also condemned industrial practices like bottom trawling as destructive influences on marine ecosystems.

