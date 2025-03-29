Left Menu

Govinda's Spiritual Sojourn: A Star's Pilgrimage to Mahakaleshwar

Actor-politician Govinda, in a yellow kurta, visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, performing rituals alongside fellow actor Arjun Rampal, who experienced the sacred Bhasma Aarti. The temple, a significant religious site, attracts devotees nationwide, especially during the holy month of Shravan for its blessings.

Govinda at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable convergence of cinema and spirituality, renowned actor-turned-politician Govinda made a pilgrimage to the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this past Saturday. Clad in a bright yellow kurta, Govinda engaged in traditional rituals, expressing profound joy and spirituality in the process.

This holy visit comes shortly after Bollywood star Arjun Rampal also graced the Mahakaleshwar Temple's hallowed grounds, partaking in the divine Bhasma Aarti. Dressed rather simply in a white shirt, Rampal echoed sentiments of wonder and appreciation for witnessing this solemn ritual, emphasizing the beauty and vibrancy of the experience.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, an epicenter of religious devotion located on the Shipra River, is among India's twelve Jyotirlingas, marking its significance in Hindu worship. The Bhasma Aarti, conducted between 3:30 and 5:30 AM during the sacred Brahma Muhurta, sees devotees flooding the temple to seek blessings, especially during Shravan, adding to the temple's spiritual allure and significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

