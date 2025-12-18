Left Menu

Veil Controversy in Bihar: Political Leaders Clash

The 'naqab' controversy in Bihar intensifies as Union Minister Giriraj Singh defends Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions, leading to backlash from opposition leaders. The issue arose when Kumar removed the veil of a newly-recruited doctor during her appointment. Criticism from various political figures highlights concerns over secularism and personal privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'naqab' controversy in Bihar has taken a new turn as Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions, which many opposition leaders criticized.

The incident occurred when Kumar removed the veil of a newly-recruited AYUSH doctor during an appointment ceremony, which some called 'shameful' and an invasion of personal privacy.

Opposition leaders, including Tariq Anwar and Iltija Mufti, condemned both Kumar and Singh, sparking debates over secularism and women's rights.

