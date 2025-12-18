Veil Controversy in Bihar: Political Leaders Clash

The 'naqab' controversy in Bihar has taken a new turn as Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions, which many opposition leaders criticized.

The incident occurred when Kumar removed the veil of a newly-recruited AYUSH doctor during an appointment ceremony, which some called 'shameful' and an invasion of personal privacy.

Opposition leaders, including Tariq Anwar and Iltija Mufti, condemned both Kumar and Singh, sparking debates over secularism and women's rights.