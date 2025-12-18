Veil Controversy in Bihar: Political Leaders Clash
The 'naqab' controversy in Bihar intensifies as Union Minister Giriraj Singh defends Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions, leading to backlash from opposition leaders. The issue arose when Kumar removed the veil of a newly-recruited doctor during her appointment. Criticism from various political figures highlights concerns over secularism and personal privacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The 'naqab' controversy in Bihar has taken a new turn as Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions, which many opposition leaders criticized.
The incident occurred when Kumar removed the veil of a newly-recruited AYUSH doctor during an appointment ceremony, which some called 'shameful' and an invasion of personal privacy.
Opposition leaders, including Tariq Anwar and Iltija Mufti, condemned both Kumar and Singh, sparking debates over secularism and women's rights.
ALSO READ
Strong Opposition Boosts Democratic Proceedings in Haryana
Judge in the Dock: Maharashtra's ACB Unveils Bribery Allegations
Omar Abdullah Demands Apology Over Veil Incident, Criticizes BJP's Double Standards
Mass Opposition: Jagan Mohan Reddy Leads Signature Campaign Against Medical College Privatization
Unveiling the Secret Dialogue: Russian and British Intelligence Chiefs Connect