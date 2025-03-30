Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to RSS and Deekshabhoomi: Honoring India's Cultural Roots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. Emphasizing India's cultural heritage and modernization, Modi laid the foundation for a new eye institute and commemorated social justice at Deekshabhoomi. The visits reflect his commitment to building a developed and inclusive India by 2047.
During his inaugural visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur since taking office 11 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Sangh as a 'banyan tree' emblematic of India's enduring culture. This marks the third term for Modi, who follows the precedent set by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.
Modi kicked off a busy day with homage at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, followed by laying the foundation stone for a new wing at the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute. He also visited Deekshabhoomi, a symbol of equality where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.
At Deekshabhoomi, Modi reiterated a pledge to realize Ambedkar's vision of a developed and inclusive India. He later toured Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's facilities, inaugurating an airstrip for UAVs, highlighting the government's focus on modernization alongside cultural heritage.
