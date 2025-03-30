Left Menu

Narendra Modi's Historic Visit to RSS and Deekshabhoomi: Honoring India's Cultural Roots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the RSS headquarters and Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur. Emphasizing India's cultural heritage and modernization, Modi laid the foundation for a new eye institute and commemorated social justice at Deekshabhoomi. The visits reflect his commitment to building a developed and inclusive India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:38 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

During his inaugural visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur since taking office 11 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Sangh as a 'banyan tree' emblematic of India's enduring culture. This marks the third term for Modi, who follows the precedent set by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000.

Modi kicked off a busy day with homage at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, followed by laying the foundation stone for a new wing at the Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute. He also visited Deekshabhoomi, a symbol of equality where Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.

At Deekshabhoomi, Modi reiterated a pledge to realize Ambedkar's vision of a developed and inclusive India. He later toured Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's facilities, inaugurating an airstrip for UAVs, highlighting the government's focus on modernization alongside cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

