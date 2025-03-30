Royal Charity Tensions: Sentebale's Chair Accuses Prince Harry of Bullying

Sophie Chandauka, chair of the African charity Sentebale, has accused Prince Harry of orchestrating a bullying campaign to oust her. This follows his recent resignation as patron of the charity, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Chandauka claimed Harry's departure was driven by tensions over his Netflix deal interfering with a fundraiser, as well as an incident involving Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She reported the charity's trustees to the UK's Charity Commission and is seeking legal action to retain her position.

Chandauka alleged misconduct within the charity and whistleblower interference by Prince Harry. She highlighted a noticeable decline in donors post-2020 after Harry and Meghan left royal duties. The charity is pivoting towards youth health and climate resilience efforts in southern Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)