Promoting Unity: The Teachings of Guru Nabha Dass

In a call for societal harmony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to transcend narrow perspectives and promote unity. Addressing the 453rd Prakash Utsav of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Maharaj, Sinha emphasized the profound impact of the sage's teachings on the region's composite culture.

Guru Nabha Dass, celebrated for guiding humanity towards an honest and virtuous life, inspired societal devotion by revitalizing Indian civilization and culture, according to Sinha. The revered sage's teachings focused on awakening, unity, and compassion, aiming to unite society through brotherhood.

Sinha renewed his call for unity, highlighting Guru Nabha Dass's vision of an equitable society free of divisions and discrimination, affirming that compassion should lead individuals towards service.

