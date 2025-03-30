Left Menu

Promoting Unity: The Teachings of Guru Nabha Dass

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges the people of Jammu and Kashmir to transcend narrow views for unity, reflecting on Guru Nabha Dass's impactful teachings on composite culture, devotion, and societal harmony, advocating for brotherhood and service to strengthen social equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:22 IST
Promoting Unity: The Teachings of Guru Nabha Dass
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for societal harmony, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to transcend narrow perspectives and promote unity. Addressing the 453rd Prakash Utsav of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Maharaj, Sinha emphasized the profound impact of the sage's teachings on the region's composite culture.

Guru Nabha Dass, celebrated for guiding humanity towards an honest and virtuous life, inspired societal devotion by revitalizing Indian civilization and culture, according to Sinha. The revered sage's teachings focused on awakening, unity, and compassion, aiming to unite society through brotherhood.

Sinha renewed his call for unity, highlighting Guru Nabha Dass's vision of an equitable society free of divisions and discrimination, affirming that compassion should lead individuals towards service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025