Harmonizing Ties: Indian Classical Music Resonates in Shanghai

In Shanghai, over 800 attendees were mesmerized by Indian classical music maestros Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia. The concert highlighted cultural ties between India and China and was organized by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai and Chaiti Arts Foundation. Business leaders also discussed India's economic reforms.

Over 800 attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by Indian classical music maestros Purbayan Chatterjee and Rakesh Chaurasia in Shanghai. The event, organized by the Indian Consulate in Shanghai and Chaiti Arts Foundation, showcased the inherent cultural bonds between India and China, Consul General Pratik Mathur stated.

Highlighting the enduring cultural links, Consul General Mathur addressed the crowd, emphasizing the significance of such events in strengthening bilateral relations. The concert was more than a musical performance; it served as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

In addition to the concert, a Business Meet & Greet was held, attended by prominent business leaders from India. Discussions centered on the transformative economic reforms underway in India, with hopes of the nation climbing to become the world's third-largest economy.

