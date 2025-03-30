Richard Chamberlain: A Star's Journey from Heartthrob to Icon

Renowned actor Richard Chamberlain, famed for his 1960s role in 'Dr. Kildare,' passed away at 90 due to complications from a stroke in Hawaii. Chamberlain's extensive career earned him the title 'king of the mini-series' for his performances in numerous TV dramas.

A versatile actor, Chamberlain was celebrated for roles in 'Shogun,' 'The Thorn Birds,' and as the original Jason Bourne. He faced personal challenges, revealing his sexuality later in life, which he discussed in his memoir 'Shattered Love.'

Throughout his career, Chamberlain excelled on screen and stage, appearing in shows such as 'My Fair Lady' and 'The Sound of Music.' He also published a book of poetry and lived in Hawaii with a long-term partner, Martin Rabbett.

(With inputs from agencies.)