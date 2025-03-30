Left Menu

Chardham Yatra 2023: Doors Open in Himalayan Bliss

The Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams in Uttarakhand will reopen on April 30, marking the start of this year's Chardham Yatra. The auspicious time was decided on the Hindu New Year. The Yamunotri opening time will be confirmed on April 6, with the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath following on May 2 and 4.

The sacred doors of the Gangotri and Yamunotri dhams, nestled in the Himalayan heart of Uttarakhand, are set to open on April 30, heralding the commencement of the revered Chardham Yatra for 2023.

According to Suresh Semwal, Secretary of the Gangotri Temple Committee, the opening of Gangotri Dham on April 30 at 10:30 am coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, a day deemed highly auspicious by Hindus. This decision was finalized on the first day of the Hindu New Year and Navratri of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada.

The palanquin bearing Goddess Ganga will embark on its journey to Gangotri Dham from Mukhaba village on April 29. Furthermore, the opening of Yamunotri Dham is also scheduled for April 30, with the precise time to be declared on April 6. Subsequent openings include Kedarnath and Badrinath dhams on May 2 and May 4, respectively.

