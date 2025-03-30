A New Era Begins: Baselios Joseph I Leads Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church

In a historic event at Puthencruz, Baselios Joseph I was installed as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church. The ceremony attracted thousands, blending solemn tradition with grandeur.

The installation, known as Suntroiso, followed a prayer service at the tomb of former Catholicos Baselios Thomas I. Accompanied by chants of 'Axios,' the new leader was formally accepted by the Malankara Syrian Church.

The grand event witnessed participation from high-ranking church officials and was followed by a public meeting where dignitaries felicitated the newly appointed Catholicos, marking the beginning of a new era for the Church.

