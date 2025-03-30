Left Menu

A New Era Begins: Baselios Joseph I Leads Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church

Baselios Joseph I was installed as the new head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in a grand ceremony at Puthencruz. Thousands attended the event, which included a prayer service and a formal acceptance ceremony. The new Catholicos was escorted in a procession from the airport and later felicitated at a public meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic event at Puthencruz, Baselios Joseph I was installed as the new Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church. The ceremony attracted thousands, blending solemn tradition with grandeur.

The installation, known as Suntroiso, followed a prayer service at the tomb of former Catholicos Baselios Thomas I. Accompanied by chants of 'Axios,' the new leader was formally accepted by the Malankara Syrian Church.

The grand event witnessed participation from high-ranking church officials and was followed by a public meeting where dignitaries felicitated the newly appointed Catholicos, marking the beginning of a new era for the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

