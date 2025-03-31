Kareena Kapoor Khan Reflects on Iconic Ramp Moments at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan captivated audiences as she recalled her most memorable ramp walk during the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI gala, celebrating the event's 25th year. Speaking about her memorable walk while pregnant with her son, Taimur, the actress highlighted the emotional significance of that moment.

This year's gala, hosted by Indian-American actor Kal Penn, provided Kareena an opportunity to express her fond memories with Lakme and her take on fashion critiques. Kapoor shared insights, appreciating fashion critics for keeping the industry on its toes, akin to how movie critics challenge actors.

Further, she emphasized the contributions of backstage talent, makeup artists, and designers who make the fashion shows successful. Kareena also announced her continued collaboration with Lakme, looking forward to gracing the ramp with renowned designers, supporting the immense talent off-stage.

