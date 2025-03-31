Massive Hanuman Chalisa Distribution Unites South African Communities

A prominent Hindu organization in South Africa has successfully distributed 60,000 pocket-sized copies of the Hanuman Chalisa at eight temples throughout the country. This effort took place under the leadership of SA Hindus members, assisted by biker clubs from the Gauteng province.

During the distribution drive, which occurred on a Sunday, the participants also managed to collect nearly two tonnes of groceries intended for those in need. The initiative gained additional support from devotees at the temples, including those from neighboring KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, who enthusiastically joined the dual-purpose undertaking.

The Hanuman Chalisa initiative initially launched on August 24, 2024, aims to distribute a million booklets in partnership with Shereno Printers and Electro Online Media by 2029. This effort underscores the SA Hindus' commitment to spiritual education and outreach, with exceptional support from the local biking community.

