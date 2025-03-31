Left Menu

Massive Hanuman Chalisa Distribution Unites South African Communities

In South Africa, a prominent Hindu organization distributed 60,000 copies of the Hanuman Chalisa at eight temples, with plans to reach one million by 2029. Led by bikers, they also collected groceries for the needy. The initiative aims to enhance spiritual education and community outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 10:49 IST
Massive Hanuman Chalisa Distribution Unites South African Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A prominent Hindu organization in South Africa has successfully distributed 60,000 pocket-sized copies of the Hanuman Chalisa at eight temples throughout the country. This effort took place under the leadership of SA Hindus members, assisted by biker clubs from the Gauteng province.

During the distribution drive, which occurred on a Sunday, the participants also managed to collect nearly two tonnes of groceries intended for those in need. The initiative gained additional support from devotees at the temples, including those from neighboring KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, who enthusiastically joined the dual-purpose undertaking.

The Hanuman Chalisa initiative initially launched on August 24, 2024, aims to distribute a million booklets in partnership with Shereno Printers and Electro Online Media by 2029. This effort underscores the SA Hindus' commitment to spiritual education and outreach, with exceptional support from the local biking community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025