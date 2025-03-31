Seismic Tragedy: Earthquake Devastates Myanmar Mosques During Ramadan

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale rocked Myanmar during the sacred holy month of Ramadan, causing catastrophic loss of life among worshipers gathered for Friday prayers.

The earthquake struck near the nation's second-largest city, Mandalay, inflicting severe damage on approximately 60 mosques, according to Tun Kyi of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network. The tragedy claimed the lives of over 700 worshipers, though it is unclear whether these are included in the broader count of 1,700 fatalities reported to date.

Eyewitness accounts recorded by The Irrawaddy news platform reveal vivid scenes of chaos as several mosques crumbled, forcing panicked congregants to flee their sacred spaces. Many of the mosques lost were older structures, inherently more susceptible to earthquake damage.

