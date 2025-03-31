Left Menu

Edappadi K Palaniswami Embraces Studio Ghibli Trend with AI Art

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami participates in the viral Studio Ghibli trend by sharing animated images that capture significant moments from his public life. The feature, created by ChatGPT from OpenAI, has drawn attention from notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:34 IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami Embraces Studio Ghibli Trend with AI Art
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has joined the growing Studio Ghibli trend by sharing animated images of key moments from his public life. This creative endeavor, using the image generation feature made by ChatGPT from OpenAI, showcases Palaniswami's most memorable interactions and experiences.

In his post on 'X', Palaniswami expressed his excitement by saying, 'From the heart of #TamilNadu to the world of #StudioGhibli — blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.' He included images depicting his interactions with farmers and farm workers, emphasizing his connection with the community.

The Studio Ghibli trend has captured the imagination of various high-profile individuals, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, indicating the widespread appeal of this artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025