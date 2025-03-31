Edappadi K Palaniswami Embraces Studio Ghibli Trend with AI Art

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, has joined the growing Studio Ghibli trend by sharing animated images of key moments from his public life. This creative endeavor, using the image generation feature made by ChatGPT from OpenAI, showcases Palaniswami's most memorable interactions and experiences.

In his post on 'X', Palaniswami expressed his excitement by saying, 'From the heart of #TamilNadu to the world of #StudioGhibli — blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.' He included images depicting his interactions with farmers and farm workers, emphasizing his connection with the community.

The Studio Ghibli trend has captured the imagination of various high-profile individuals, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, indicating the widespread appeal of this artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)