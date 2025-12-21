An Se-young Clinches World Tour Finals: A Year of Triumph

South Korean badminton star An Se-young sealed her 11th title win of 2025 at the World Tour Finals. On Sunday, she triumphed over defending champion Wang Zhiyi, achieving a 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 victory. This equalled the record for most singles titles in a calendar year, previously set by Japan's Kento Momota.

An, the current Olympic champion from the 2024 Paris Games, showcased her stamina in a 96-minute duel against Wang. Despite a strategy from Wang that focused on exhausting An with extended rallies and targeting her forehand, the South Korean maintained her composure and utilized sharp shot placement.

In the climactic final game, An overcame leg cramps and harnessed her excellent defense and powerful smashes to claim the victory. Later, Frenchman Christo Popov is set to challenge world champion Shi Yuqi for the men's title.