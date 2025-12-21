Left Menu

An Se-young Clinches World Tour Finals: A Year of Triumph

South Korea's An Se-young wins her 11th title in 2025 at the World Tour Finals, matching Japan's Kento Momota's record. She defeated Wang Zhiyi after a grueling 96-minute match. An showed resilience and strategy despite leg cramps to secure the championship in the final game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:18 IST
An Se-young Clinches World Tour Finals: A Year of Triumph
  • Country:
  • China

South Korean badminton star An Se-young sealed her 11th title win of 2025 at the World Tour Finals. On Sunday, she triumphed over defending champion Wang Zhiyi, achieving a 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 victory. This equalled the record for most singles titles in a calendar year, previously set by Japan's Kento Momota.

An, the current Olympic champion from the 2024 Paris Games, showcased her stamina in a 96-minute duel against Wang. Despite a strategy from Wang that focused on exhausting An with extended rallies and targeting her forehand, the South Korean maintained her composure and utilized sharp shot placement.

In the climactic final game, An overcame leg cramps and harnessed her excellent defense and powerful smashes to claim the victory. Later, Frenchman Christo Popov is set to challenge world champion Shi Yuqi for the men's title.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025