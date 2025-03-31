Gujarat Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Peace and Unity

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervor across Gujarat, as Muslims came together to offer prayers at local mosques and greet each other warmly.

The celebrations proceeded smoothly, with no incidents reported, as security measures were robust. At the historic Jama Mosque in Bhadra, a substantial gathering participated in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Political figures, including Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil and MLA Imran Khedawala, extended Eid greetings on social media. Meanwhile, police, under the guidance of DGP Vikas Sahay, maintained safety with increased personnel presence and surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)