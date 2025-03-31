Michael Mann Moves Closer to 'Heat 2' as First Draft Reaches Warner Bros.

Director Michael Mann has taken a significant step toward realizing a sequel to his 1995 crime thriller 'Heat.' The acclaimed filmmaker officially submitted the first draft of 'Heat 2' to Warner Bros., bringing the project closer to fruition, as confirmed by Deadline.

In a conversation with Vulture, Mann revealed, "I just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft. In this case, it was Warner Brothers. Any more than that, I can't talk about. But it's an exciting project," according to Deadline. Despite the screenplay's completion, plot details remain under wraps.

'Heat,' widely regarded as one of Mann's masterpieces, follows a high-stakes, cat-and-mouse chase between Robert De Niro's criminal mastermind and Al Pacino's determined police lieutenant. The film also featured Val Kilmer, Diane Venora, and Natalie Portman, among others. Mann's recent novel 'Heat 2,' co-authored with Meg Gardiner, rekindled interest in the sequel, acting as both a precursor and follow-up to the original story.

