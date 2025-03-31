Left Menu

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid Amid Tight Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan greeted fans on Eid behind bulletproof glass due to threats. Despite security concerns, he appeared from his residence with niece Ayat Sharma. After recent security threats, his balcony is protected with bulletproof glass. His latest film 'Sikandar' released ahead of Eid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:01 IST
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid Amid Tight Security
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Eid by greeting hundreds of fans outside his residence through bulletproof glass, amid life threats. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama, the 59-year-old actor appeared on his balcony at Galaxy Apartments alongside his niece Ayat Sharma, sharing a heartfelt moment with his admirers.

On social media platform X, Salman posted a video wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans, expressing gratitude with a wave, kisses, and traditional greetings while managing the tight security and humoring his five-year-old niece.

Security measures at his residence were heightened after multiple threats, including an incident involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in April 2024. Despite the increased protection, Salman's daily routine remains impacted. His latest movie, 'Sikandar,' directed by A R Murugadoss, grossed over Rs 54 crore globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025