Salman Khan Celebrates Eid Amid Tight Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Eid by greeting hundreds of fans outside his residence through bulletproof glass, amid life threats. Dressed in a traditional white kurta-pyjama, the 59-year-old actor appeared on his balcony at Galaxy Apartments alongside his niece Ayat Sharma, sharing a heartfelt moment with his admirers.

On social media platform X, Salman posted a video wishing Eid Mubarak to his fans, expressing gratitude with a wave, kisses, and traditional greetings while managing the tight security and humoring his five-year-old niece.

Security measures at his residence were heightened after multiple threats, including an incident involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in April 2024. Despite the increased protection, Salman's daily routine remains impacted. His latest movie, 'Sikandar,' directed by A R Murugadoss, grossed over Rs 54 crore globally.

