Shankar-Shad Mushaira: A Celebration of Urdu Legacy

The historic Shankar-Shad Mushaira will be graced by top-tier poets including veteran Javed Akhtar and celebrated figures Waseem Barelvi and Popular Meeruthi. This annual celebration highlights the rich tapestry of Urdu poetry.

Set to take place on April 5 at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, the mushaira pays homage to prominent patrons of Urdu literature, Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar, who were influential in the socio-cultural realms of Delhi.

With a legacy dating back to 1954, this event not only serves as a stage for both established and emerging poets but also symbolizes the unity of literary voices from India and beyond, overcoming past geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)