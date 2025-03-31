Left Menu

Shankar-Shad Mushaira: A Celebration of Urdu Legacy

The Shankar-Shad Mushaira, a renowned event celebrating Urdu poetry, enters its 56th edition this year. The gathering will feature distinguished poets like Javed Akhtar, Waseem Barelvi, and Popular Meeruthi, reaffirming its dedication to the preservation and vibrancy of Urdu literature in the cultural life of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:04 IST
The historic Shankar-Shad Mushaira will be graced by top-tier poets including veteran Javed Akhtar and celebrated figures Waseem Barelvi and Popular Meeruthi. This annual celebration highlights the rich tapestry of Urdu poetry.

Set to take place on April 5 at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, the mushaira pays homage to prominent patrons of Urdu literature, Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar, who were influential in the socio-cultural realms of Delhi.

With a legacy dating back to 1954, this event not only serves as a stage for both established and emerging poets but also symbolizes the unity of literary voices from India and beyond, overcoming past geopolitical challenges.

