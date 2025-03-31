Bollywood's Script Crisis: The Call for Quality Cinema

Film critic Meena Iyer has raised concerns over the declining quality of Bollywood films, pointing out that audiences are increasingly disappointed with recent releases. Among the underwhelming performances are films like Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva', contributing to a worrying trend in Indian cinema.

In an interview, Iyer attributed the faltering success of Bollywood movies to a lack of focus on scripting and storytelling. She argues that relying on star power alone doesn't guarantee success, and urges filmmakers to prioritize thoughtful and well-developed scripts.

With the year 2025 already seeing only one major blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', Bollywood's upcoming releases, including 'Kesari 2' and 'Housefull 5', will be crucial in determining the industry's trajectory. The industry needs to rethink its approach to revive its magic.

(With inputs from agencies.)