Bollywood's Script Crisis: The Call for Quality Cinema
Film critic Meena Iyer highlights Bollywood's struggle with inconsistent film quality, urging focus on storytelling and talented collaborations over star power. With disappointing releases and only one major hit so far in 2025, the industry hopes for better outcomes with upcoming films.
- Country:
- India
Film critic Meena Iyer has raised concerns over the declining quality of Bollywood films, pointing out that audiences are increasingly disappointed with recent releases. Among the underwhelming performances are films like Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva', contributing to a worrying trend in Indian cinema.
In an interview, Iyer attributed the faltering success of Bollywood movies to a lack of focus on scripting and storytelling. She argues that relying on star power alone doesn't guarantee success, and urges filmmakers to prioritize thoughtful and well-developed scripts.
With the year 2025 already seeing only one major blockbuster, Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', Bollywood's upcoming releases, including 'Kesari 2' and 'Housefull 5', will be crucial in determining the industry's trajectory. The industry needs to rethink its approach to revive its magic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ilaiyaraaja: Symphony of Indian Cinema's Maestro
Cyber Cops Chase Digital Piracy of Blockbuster 'Chhaava'
Celebrating 111 Years of Indian Cinema: A Journey from Lumiere to WAVES Summit
Rakesh Roshan Opens Up on Life-Altering Incident Post Blockbuster Success
Sunny Deol Advocates for Southern Filmmaking Methods in Bollywood