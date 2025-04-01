Scandals and Farewells: A Week in Entertainment
This week in entertainment, South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun denies accusations of underage dating with the late Kim Sae-ron. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa and Jack Black embrace humor in 'A Minecraft Movie'. The world also mourns the loss of Richard Chamberlain, the beloved actor from 'The Thorn Birds', at age 90.
This week in entertainment news saw a mix of allegations, cinematic creativity, and a heartfelt farewell. South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was at the center of controversy as he passionately denied dating actress Kim Sae-ron while she was underage. The accusation has led brands like Prada to sever ties, but Kim Soo-hyun maintains his innocence in the tearful denial.
In more uplifting news, Hollywood heavyweights Jason Momoa and Jack Black injected humor into the game-themed cinematic world with 'A Minecraft Movie.' Adapted from the best-selling video game, they've breathed life into the block-filled virtual universe, making it a promising spectacle for audiences everywhere.
The entertainment world also bade a somber goodbye to Richard Chamberlain, the heartthrob of the 1960s iconic for roles in 'Dr. Kildare' and 'The Thorn Birds.' Chamberlain's passing at age 90 in Hawaii marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy adored by fans worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
