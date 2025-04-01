Left Menu

Sunita Williams: From Space to 'Father's Home Country'

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams shares her admiration for India's beauty from space and expresses plans to visit the nation, her father's homeland. She highlights the connection and potential collaboration with ISRO, while encouraging future Indian space explorations. Prime Minister Modi praised her mission's success and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-04-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 08:36 IST
India

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, having just returned from a prolonged mission with Crew-9, lauded India's breathtaking view from space and expressed enthusiasm about visiting the nation, which she fondly calls her "father's home country." Williams shared her impressions at a press conference, emphasizing her eagerness to connect with the Indian space community.

During the briefing, Williams recounted how the sight of the Himalayas and the illuminated cities captivated her, marking the Indian landscape as truly remarkable from orbit. As she prepares for a forthcoming visit to India, Williams also spoke of the upcoming Axiom Mission featuring Shubhanshu Shukla, which will solidify India's presence in international space endeavors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to the returning Crew-9, highlighting their resilience and contributions to pushing the boundaries of human potential in space exploration. Modi applauded Williams for embodying tenacity and precision, traits crucial for astronomical achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

