India from Space: Sunita Williams Shares Cosmic Insights

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams praised India's beauty from space, expressing enthusiasm for visiting her father's homeland. She shared her experiences and highlighted historic ties with Indian space exploration, touching on the upcoming mission of Shubhanshu Shukla, India's second astronaut, and her excitement to inspire fellow Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:59 IST
Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams expressed her admiration for India's scenic beauty as observed from space, voicing optimism for a future visit to her father's native land. The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday.

Williams, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, discussed their recent return from a nine-month mission with the SpaceX Crew-9, and her eagerness to engage with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Her exuberance was evident as she recalled spectacular views of the Himalayas and India's sprawling cities from the International Space Station.

The conference also highlighted a nod to India's space heritage, referencing Rakesh Sharma's iconic 1984 space remark. Williams shared excitement for India's upcoming mission featuring Shubhanshu Shukla, evidencing a shared commitment to advancing space exploration and strengthening international collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

