Left Menu

Spider-Verse Sequel Set to Swing into Theaters June 2027

Sony Pictures has announced the release of 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' for June 4, 2027. The reveal came during CinemaCon, alongside footage showcasing protagonist Miles Morales. Amid production challenges, the franchise continues to thrive, with previous installments receiving critical acclaim and substantial box office success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:32 IST
Spider-Verse Sequel Set to Swing into Theaters June 2027
A still from 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' (Photo/Instagram/@sonypictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony Pictures has officially set the release date for 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,' the eagerly awaited animated sequel, for June 4, 2027. This announcement arrives four years after the debut of its predecessor, 'Across the Spider-Verse,' reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter.

The revelation was made at CinemaCon by directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, accompanied by the premiere of the film's first footage. Featuring Miles Morales, voiced once again by Shameik Moore, the clip included his poignant declaration, "Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. I'm gonna do my own thing," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The creative team brings back producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal, with the screenplay penned by Lord, Miller, and David Callaham. Actors Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld reprise their roles as Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

Speculation surrounding the film's delay has been laid to rest with this release date announcement. Fans were initially expecting a March 2024 premiere, but production delays had pushed the film off the schedule.

Renowned for their meticulous craftsmanship, producers Lord and Miller have strived to maintain the franchise's high standards. The Spider-Verse series has been a monumental success, with 'Into the Spider-Verse' clinching an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Across the Spider-Verse' amassed over USD 682 million worldwide, solidifying the franchise's critical and commercial achievements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025