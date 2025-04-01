Adolescence: A Catalyst for Critical Conversations on Youth and Misogyny

The makers of Netflix's hit series 'Adolescence' are igniting a critical dialogue in Britain about protecting children from violent misogyny and harmful online content. This movement has gained the attention of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met with the filmmakers for talks on child protection.

Starmer supports an initiative by Netflix to offer the show to secondary schools at no cost, hoping to educate teenagers on the impact of misogyny and online radicalization. The show has already amassed 66.3 million views globally, highlighting the urgency of these issues.

'Adolescence' explores the complexities faced by a 13-year-old boy accused of murder and the role of social media in such events. The series advocates for societal responsibility, spurring conversations at schools and among families about healthy relationships and the dangers lurking online.

(With inputs from agencies.)