Alia Bhatt Stuns with Chic Airport Look Amid Exciting New Film Projects

Alia Bhatt turned heads with her stylish airport attire while revealing exciting details about her upcoming projects. Joined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia celebrated her pre-birthday event, discussing the much-anticipated 'Brahmastra 2' and new collaboration 'Love and War' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:32 IST
Actor Alia Bhatt (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Alia Bhatt recently captured the spotlight with a chic airport ensemble that combined comfort and style. On Tuesday afternoon, she greeted photographers, flashing her radiant smile for the cameras before entering the airport. Known for her fashion-forward choices, the 'Raazi' star donned a fitted white top paired with a long beige shrug and wide-leg trousers, accentuated with sporty white sneakers and a designer handbag.

This appearance comes on the heels of Alia's pre-birthday festivities, shared with media and highlighted by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple took the opportunity to unveil exciting updates on their film projects. Notably, Kapoor confirmed that 'Brahmastra 2' remains a key focus, as director Ayan Mukerji prepares to shift gears toward its production after completing 'War 2'. Enthusiasts can expect further announcements on this sequel soon.

In addition, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm about an upcoming collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Love and War'. This project marks Kapoor's first return to working with Bhansali since his debut in 'Saawariya'. The notable ensemble cast includes Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Bhatt in the lead role in YRF's forthcoming spy drama 'ALPHA' in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

