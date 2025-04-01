Left Menu

Iconic '90s Horror Returns: First Look at 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel Unveiled

Fans of 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' got an exclusive sneak peek at its sequel during CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film sees Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. returning to advise a new generation, as their past mistakes resurface with deadly consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:39 IST
Iconic '90s Horror Returns: First Look at 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel Unveiled
A still from 1997 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California, April 1 (ANI): Fans of the cult classic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' were treated to an exclusive first look at its highly anticipated sequel during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, reported Variety. The event featured original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., reprising their roles in a teaser trailer that promises to bring back the chilling nostalgia of the '90s slasher hit.

According to Variety, CinemaCon attendees were the first to preview Sony's upcoming installment, featuring new leads Madelyn Cline and Joshua Orpin as a couple entangled in a series of eerie events. The trailer, however, remains under wraps for the general public.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel's plot centers around five friends who, after a tragic car accident, decide to conceal their involvement. A year later, their past choices revisit them in a haunting twist of fate, urging them to acknowledge that their secret is no longer safe. With Hewitt and Prinze Jr. playing pivotal advisory roles, the film layers new suspense over its classic counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025