Iconic '90s Horror Returns: First Look at 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel Unveiled

California, April 1 (ANI): Fans of the cult classic 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' were treated to an exclusive first look at its highly anticipated sequel during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, reported Variety. The event featured original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., reprising their roles in a teaser trailer that promises to bring back the chilling nostalgia of the '90s slasher hit.

According to Variety, CinemaCon attendees were the first to preview Sony's upcoming installment, featuring new leads Madelyn Cline and Joshua Orpin as a couple entangled in a series of eerie events. The trailer, however, remains under wraps for the general public.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel's plot centers around five friends who, after a tragic car accident, decide to conceal their involvement. A year later, their past choices revisit them in a haunting twist of fate, urging them to acknowledge that their secret is no longer safe. With Hewitt and Prinze Jr. playing pivotal advisory roles, the film layers new suspense over its classic counterpart.

(With inputs from agencies.)