Digging into the Past vs. Building the Future: The RSS Perspective

Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged volunteers not to be deterred from efforts aimed at restoring the Kashi Vishwanath and Srikrishna Janmabhoomi temples. This statement comes alongside his reflection on the 'futility' of unearthing temples beneath mosques, which he argues detracts from necessary societal progress.

In a candid interview, Hosabale warned against an excessive focus on historical excavations, as it diverts attention from essential societal transformations like eradicating untouchability and nurturing cultural values among youth. He highlighted pressing challenges such as 'conversions, cow slaughter, love jihad,' urging society not to overlook these issues.

On the contentious issue of reclamation and the historical narrative surrounding temples and mosques, Hosabale emphasized the importance of nurturing Hindu roots within communities instead of focusing solely on physical structures. He portrayed 'Akhand Bharat' as a dream of unity that requires a robust and organized Hindu society to manifest beyond rhetoric.

