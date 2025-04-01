Censorship Controversy Surrounds Political Thriller 'L2 Empuraan'

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala applauded superstar Mohanlal and writer Murali Gopy after watching the film 'L2 Empuraan', while criticising the Censor Board for its decision to impose multiple cuts following backlash. The movie, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a sequel to 'Lucifer' and debuted on March 27, quickly stirring conversations about its political and social themes.

In an interaction with ANI, MLA Chennithala urged the public to watch the film, arguing that the Censor Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to edit the film was unwarranted. "I congratulate Mohanlal and Murli Gopy for presenting an excellent film to the Indian audience. It deserves to be seen uncut unless politics are at play," he stated.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the Sangh Parivar for launching communal attacks against 'Empuraan', arguing that the film's references to a significant genocide are responsible for their ire. Vijayan, who watched the movie, described the violent threats against artworks and artists as manifestations of fascism, calling for a united stance to protect democratic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)