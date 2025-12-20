Left Menu

Kerala's Stand Against Communalism: A Call for Unity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the dichotomy between religious faith and communalism, urging criticism of communalism as essential, without targeting specific communities. He highlighted the need for collective resistance against violence on minorities and safeguarding democratic values under threat from majoritarian ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:42 IST
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underscored the stark opposition between religious faith and communalism, describing them as two poles apart. He clarified that critiquing communalism is not aimed at any community or its believers.

Speaking at the Centenary Message Yatra celebration held by Samastha President Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Vijayan argued that communalism cannot be countered with more communalism. Both forms of extremism, according to him, complement each other and should be opposed for the sake of societal peace and coexistence.

The Chief Minister also took a strong stance against national policies driving towards uniformity in religious and cultural practices, warning that such ideologies threaten the very fabric of India's diversity and democracy. Protecting minorities, Vijayan stated, is a fundamental policy of the Left, unlinked to electoral benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

