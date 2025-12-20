Kerala's Stand Against Communalism: A Call for Unity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underscored the stark opposition between religious faith and communalism, describing them as two poles apart. He clarified that critiquing communalism is not aimed at any community or its believers.

Speaking at the Centenary Message Yatra celebration held by Samastha President Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, Vijayan argued that communalism cannot be countered with more communalism. Both forms of extremism, according to him, complement each other and should be opposed for the sake of societal peace and coexistence.

The Chief Minister also took a strong stance against national policies driving towards uniformity in religious and cultural practices, warning that such ideologies threaten the very fabric of India's diversity and democracy. Protecting minorities, Vijayan stated, is a fundamental policy of the Left, unlinked to electoral benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)