Left Menu

House of the Dragon Season 3 Begins Filming: Anticipation Builds for 2026 Release

Fans of "House of the Dragon" rejoice as production for its third season kicks off in the UK. With new cast members and directors joining, the season promises excitement. Set for a 2026 debut, the series continues the Targaryen saga with high expectations following its previous success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:40 IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 Begins Filming: Anticipation Builds for 2026 Release
House of the Dragon (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The eagerly awaited third season of "House Of the Dragon" has commenced filming in the United Kingdom, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This news brings excitement to fans of the acclaimed series, which delves into the history of House Targaryen, a saga set 200 years prior to the events of "Game of Thrones."

The upcoming season features eight episodes and introduces new cast members, including Tommy Flanagan of "Sons of Anarchy" as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler from "Fantastic Beasts" playing Ser Torrhen Manderly. Additionally, fresh directorial talent comes on board with Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere overseeing episodes.

Anticipation is high for the show's 2026 debut, driven by the remarkable success of its predecessors, which drew an average audience of 29 million per episode, according to HBO. Co-creators Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin continue to steer the narrative, ensuring the rich lore of Martin's "Fire & Blood" is vividly brought to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025