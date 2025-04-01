House of the Dragon Season 3 Begins Filming: Anticipation Builds for 2026 Release

The eagerly awaited third season of "House Of the Dragon" has commenced filming in the United Kingdom, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. This news brings excitement to fans of the acclaimed series, which delves into the history of House Targaryen, a saga set 200 years prior to the events of "Game of Thrones."

The upcoming season features eight episodes and introduces new cast members, including Tommy Flanagan of "Sons of Anarchy" as Ser Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler from "Fantastic Beasts" playing Ser Torrhen Manderly. Additionally, fresh directorial talent comes on board with Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere overseeing episodes.

Anticipation is high for the show's 2026 debut, driven by the remarkable success of its predecessors, which drew an average audience of 29 million per episode, according to HBO. Co-creators Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin continue to steer the narrative, ensuring the rich lore of Martin's "Fire & Blood" is vividly brought to life.

