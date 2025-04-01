Left Menu

Tiger Triumph 2025: Strengthening US-India Maritime Defenses

The fourth edition of Tiger Triumph, a bilateral humanitarian exercise between India and the US, began with an opening ceremony on INS Jalashwa. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability in humanitarian relief operations and includes joint training across various domains. Officials emphasize the strategic maritime partnership between the two nations.

The fourth iteration of Tiger Triumph, a bilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise between India and the US, commenced this Tuesday. The event was inaugurated aboard India's INS Jalashwa, underscoring the strategic maritime link between the two nations.

The exercise aims to boost interoperability during humanitarian operations, with a harbor phase running in Visakhapatnam until April 7, featuring extensive training sessions. Participants are set to share expertise across air, maritime, cyber, and space domains, culminating in the exercises' sea phase from April 8 to April 12.

Aimed at mutual exchange and relationship-building, this year's edition is notable for integrating armies, navies, and specialist units from both countries, involving everything from amphibious landings to establishing a joint humanitarian relief camp. US Embassy's Jorgan K Andrews emphasized the growing defense synergy that bolsters Indo-Pacific security.

