Stream-Story: A Cinematic Tribute to Himachal's Timeless Water Channels
A documentary film highlighting the ancient water channels of Himachal Pradesh, titled 'Stream-Story,' received a prestigious recognition in Paris. The film, produced by IGNCA, celebrates the intricate kuhl systems and their cultural significance. Sponsored by the French Ministry of Culture, it emphasizes intangible cultural heritage.
The centuries-old water channels of Himachal Pradesh have taken the spotlight in a prestigious documentary film festival in Paris.
'Stream-Story,' a film by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, received the Special Mention - Intangible Cultural Heritage Award 2025 at Cinéma du Réel, as announced by the Ministry of Culture.
The documentary, a poetic tribute to the kuhl irrigation systems, explores the deep connections between people, nature, and tradition through a captivating visual experience.
