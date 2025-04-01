Left Menu

Stream-Story: A Cinematic Tribute to Himachal's Timeless Water Channels

A documentary film highlighting the ancient water channels of Himachal Pradesh, titled 'Stream-Story,' received a prestigious recognition in Paris. The film, produced by IGNCA, celebrates the intricate kuhl systems and their cultural significance. Sponsored by the French Ministry of Culture, it emphasizes intangible cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The centuries-old water channels of Himachal Pradesh have taken the spotlight in a prestigious documentary film festival in Paris.

'Stream-Story,' a film by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, received the Special Mention - Intangible Cultural Heritage Award 2025 at Cinéma du Réel, as announced by the Ministry of Culture.

The documentary, a poetic tribute to the kuhl irrigation systems, explores the deep connections between people, nature, and tradition through a captivating visual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

