Stream-Story: A Cinematic Tribute to Himachal's Timeless Water Channels

The centuries-old water channels of Himachal Pradesh have taken the spotlight in a prestigious documentary film festival in Paris.

'Stream-Story,' a film by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, received the Special Mention - Intangible Cultural Heritage Award 2025 at Cinéma du Réel, as announced by the Ministry of Culture.

The documentary, a poetic tribute to the kuhl irrigation systems, explores the deep connections between people, nature, and tradition through a captivating visual experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)