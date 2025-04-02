Chris Coy Joins HBO's 'Lanterns': A Star-Studded Expansion in the DC Universe

Actor Chris Coy, known for his roles in 'Treme' and 'The Walking Dead', has been confirmed to join the cast of HBO's highly anticipated drama series 'Lanterns', as reported by Deadline. Coy will play Waylon Sanders, a complex character with a blend of intelligence and nervous energy.

He joins an ensemble cast featuring big names such as Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, and Kelly MacDonald. The series, from creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, centers on Green Lantern characters John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they investigate a shocking murder in rural America.

The production is helmed by director James Hawes, with contributions from directors Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Coy's upcoming projects include roles in 'Flowvale Street' alongside Anne Hathaway and a starring role in Netflix's 'Black Rabbit'.

(With inputs from agencies.)