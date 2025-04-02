Beware Privilege Risks with AI-Generated Ghibli Art, Warns Goa Police
Goa Police urged caution when using AI apps for creating Ghibli-style art by uploading personal photos, emphasizing privacy risks. They recommend using trusted apps while celebrating the trend. The advisory was posted online as AI-generated Ghibli portraits trend, and a cybercrime reporting number was also shared.
Goa Police have issued a cautionary note to social media users regarding the privacy risks involved in uploading personal photos onto AI applications creating Ghibli-style art.
They advised the public to only use trusted AI apps, while partaking in the popular trend of AI-generated Ghibli portraits, which has captured online attention.
The advisory was shared on the state police's social media platform, providing a phone number for reporting cybercrime incidents.
