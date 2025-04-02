Left Menu

Beware Privilege Risks with AI-Generated Ghibli Art, Warns Goa Police

Goa Police urged caution when using AI apps for creating Ghibli-style art by uploading personal photos, emphasizing privacy risks. They recommend using trusted apps while celebrating the trend. The advisory was posted online as AI-generated Ghibli portraits trend, and a cybercrime reporting number was also shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:47 IST
Beware Privilege Risks with AI-Generated Ghibli Art, Warns Goa Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Police have issued a cautionary note to social media users regarding the privacy risks involved in uploading personal photos onto AI applications creating Ghibli-style art.

They advised the public to only use trusted AI apps, while partaking in the popular trend of AI-generated Ghibli portraits, which has captured online attention.

The advisory was shared on the state police's social media platform, providing a phone number for reporting cybercrime incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025