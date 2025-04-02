Beware Privilege Risks with AI-Generated Ghibli Art, Warns Goa Police

Goa Police have issued a cautionary note to social media users regarding the privacy risks involved in uploading personal photos onto AI applications creating Ghibli-style art.

They advised the public to only use trusted AI apps, while partaking in the popular trend of AI-generated Ghibli portraits, which has captured online attention.

The advisory was shared on the state police's social media platform, providing a phone number for reporting cybercrime incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)