MNS Vows to Block Release of Pakistani Star's Film in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, declared its opposition against the upcoming release of the film 'Abir Gulaal', featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

In a statement on the social media platform X, MNS cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar stressed that despite prior warnings against allowing films with Pakistani actors in India, unwanted projects continue to emerge.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 'Abir Gulaal' is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and features Vaani Kapoor alongside Khan. The MNS remains firm on its decision against the film's release in Maharashtra, posing a significant challenge for the filmmakers.

