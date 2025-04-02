Left Menu

MNS Vows to Block Release of Pakistani Star's Film in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced its intent to prevent the release of 'Abir Gulaal,' a film featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, in Maharashtra. Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS cinema wing, stated the party's stance against films with Pakistani actors despite repeated warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:58 IST
MNS Vows to Block Release of Pakistani Star's Film in Maharashtra
Kolkata Film Industry Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, declared its opposition against the upcoming release of the film 'Abir Gulaal', featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

In a statement on the social media platform X, MNS cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar stressed that despite prior warnings against allowing films with Pakistani actors in India, unwanted projects continue to emerge.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9, 'Abir Gulaal' is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and features Vaani Kapoor alongside Khan. The MNS remains firm on its decision against the film's release in Maharashtra, posing a significant challenge for the filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025