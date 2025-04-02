Spreading Festive Joy: ISKCON Bhiwandi's Rama Navami Annadaan

As the festival of Rama Navami approaches, ISKCON Bhiwandi prepares to mark the occasion by distributing 1 lakh wholesome meals to underprivileged communities. This initiative underscores the temple's commitment to Annadaan, a tradition of free food distribution.

Resident monk Sri Sudama Das explained the effort's significance, highlighting ISKCON's goal to ensure no one within a 10 km radius goes hungry. The grand initiative requires massive resources, including grains, vegetables, and fruits, distributed to families in Bhiwandi's slums.

Beyond the festival, ISKCON's 'Food for Life' program continues to provide thousands of daily meals to those in need, supported by spiritual wellness sessions that promote mental health through meditation and chanting.

(With inputs from agencies.)