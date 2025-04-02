Left Menu

Push for Sambalpuri: BJD's Call for Kosali Language Recognition

The BJD urges Odisha government to recognize Sambalpuri, or Kosali, as a second language and seek its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Highlighting its broad usage and cultural value, they advocate for official recognition, citing literary contributions and notable works in Kosali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:30 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD has pressed the Odisha government to officially recognize Sambalpuri, also known as Kosali, demanding its inclusion in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. BJD’s deputy leader in the Assembly, Prasanna Acharya, made the plea during Zero Hour, emphasizing that more than 1.5 crore people, residing in 11 of the 30 districts, communicate in Kosali.

Acharya stressed the language's cultural richness, noting its extensive literary contributions, including stories and poems. He credited esteemed figures like Satyanarayan Bohidar and Haldar Nag, whose works have elevated the language's status. Acharya also mentioned the worldwide popularity of Kosali songs and Sambalpuri handloom sarees, highlighting their role in the recognition campaign.

The BJD has repeatedly called for Kosali's constitutional acknowledgment, with former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approaching the Centre. Acharya urged urgent governmental action to forestall potential unrest, drawing parallels with East Pakistan's historical language conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

