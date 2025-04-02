Push for Sambalpuri: BJD's Call for Kosali Language Recognition

The opposition BJD has pressed the Odisha government to officially recognize Sambalpuri, also known as Kosali, demanding its inclusion in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule. BJD’s deputy leader in the Assembly, Prasanna Acharya, made the plea during Zero Hour, emphasizing that more than 1.5 crore people, residing in 11 of the 30 districts, communicate in Kosali.

Acharya stressed the language's cultural richness, noting its extensive literary contributions, including stories and poems. He credited esteemed figures like Satyanarayan Bohidar and Haldar Nag, whose works have elevated the language's status. Acharya also mentioned the worldwide popularity of Kosali songs and Sambalpuri handloom sarees, highlighting their role in the recognition campaign.

The BJD has repeatedly called for Kosali's constitutional acknowledgment, with former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approaching the Centre. Acharya urged urgent governmental action to forestall potential unrest, drawing parallels with East Pakistan's historical language conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)