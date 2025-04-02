Left Menu

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Nostalgic Tea Moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Indian actor and director Tigmanshu Dhulia reminisces about serving tea to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in 1994 while assisting filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Although projects with Khan never saw completion, Dhulia's career flourished with works like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:53 IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia's Nostalgic Tea Moment with Shah Rukh Khan
Tigmanshu Dhulia (Photo/ANI) Shah Rukh Khan (Photo/instagram/IIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian film industry veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared a fond memory from the early days of his career, involving an unexpected encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his acclaimed role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Dhulia reminisced about a time in 1994 when he was assisting renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

In an interview with ANI, Dhulia recounted how during Kapur's post-'Bandit Queen' stint in Mumbai, many film projects, including 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin' featuring SRK, were initiated but never completed. This period marked a significant chapter for Dhulia as he navigated the beginnings of his illustrious career.

Dhulia humorously recalled making tea for Khan at Kapur's residence, despite his lack of experience with microwaves. "I remember preparing tea for Shah Rukh, albeit not very well," he admitted. Since then, Dhulia has achieved global recognition with films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025