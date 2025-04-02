Tigmanshu Dhulia's Nostalgic Tea Moment with Shah Rukh Khan

Indian film industry veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared a fond memory from the early days of his career, involving an unexpected encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his acclaimed role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Dhulia reminisced about a time in 1994 when he was assisting renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

In an interview with ANI, Dhulia recounted how during Kapur's post-'Bandit Queen' stint in Mumbai, many film projects, including 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin' featuring SRK, were initiated but never completed. This period marked a significant chapter for Dhulia as he navigated the beginnings of his illustrious career.

Dhulia humorously recalled making tea for Khan at Kapur's residence, despite his lack of experience with microwaves. "I remember preparing tea for Shah Rukh, albeit not very well," he admitted. Since then, Dhulia has achieved global recognition with films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.

(With inputs from agencies.)