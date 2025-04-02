Tigmanshu Dhulia's Nostalgic Tea Moment with Shah Rukh Khan
Indian actor and director Tigmanshu Dhulia reminisces about serving tea to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan in 1994 while assisting filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Although projects with Khan never saw completion, Dhulia's career flourished with works like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.
- Country:
- India
Indian film industry veteran Tigmanshu Dhulia recently shared a fond memory from the early days of his career, involving an unexpected encounter with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his acclaimed role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', Dhulia reminisced about a time in 1994 when he was assisting renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.
In an interview with ANI, Dhulia recounted how during Kapur's post-'Bandit Queen' stint in Mumbai, many film projects, including 'Maut Se Jo Darte Nahin' featuring SRK, were initiated but never completed. This period marked a significant chapter for Dhulia as he navigated the beginnings of his illustrious career.
Dhulia humorously recalled making tea for Khan at Kapur's residence, despite his lack of experience with microwaves. "I remember preparing tea for Shah Rukh, albeit not very well," he admitted. Since then, Dhulia has achieved global recognition with films like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mukesh Gupta's Thrilling Leap from Bollywood to Tollywood
Manish Malhotra's Iconic Design for Michael Jackson: A Bollywood Throwback
Sunny Deol Advocates for Southern Filmmaking Methods in Bollywood
Pratik Gandhi Breaks the Mold: Embracing New Challenges in Bollywood
Prithviraj Sukumaran Praises Bollywood's Global Impact