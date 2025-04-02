Hollywood's Bad Boy: The Legacy of Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer, the celebrated actor infamous for his intensity on and off-screen, has passed away at the age of 65, his family confirmed. Renowned for blockbuster hits like "Top Gun" and "The Doors," Kilmer's death, attributed to pneumonia, marks the end of an era for a Hollywood maverick whose career spanned decades.

Rising to fame through roles that showcased his complex acting style, Kilmer's portrayal of Jim Morrison in "The Doors" and Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in "Top Gun" catapulted him to stardom in the 1990s. Despite his reputation as a demanding performer, colleagues like Josh Brolin remember him as a brilliant, creative force in the entertainment industry.

However, Kilmer's career faced obstacles due to health issues from throat cancer and frequent clashes with co-stars. Nonetheless, he found solace in art, continuing to challenge creative norms despite his health. His final bow in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" was a fitting tribute to an actor whose legacy endures beyond the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)