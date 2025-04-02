Left Menu

Ferrari Showroom Sparks Online Debate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's new Ferrari showroom has sparked online debates about the city's road infrastructure and compliance with local signage laws. Despite the excitement over luxury cars, citizens humorously question the practicality of driving a Ferrari on Bengaluru's potholed roads. The showroom, operated by Select Cars, offers both new and pre-owned vehicles.

Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:36 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bengaluru's burgeoning Ferrari showroom near Kempegowda International Airport has become the center of an online storm, not for its luxury offerings but due to the city's infamous pothole-strewn roads.

Social media users have voiced concerns over where these luxury cars could be driven, with some humorously questioning if Ferrari should also invest in road infrastructure.

The showroom also faces scrutiny over compliance with local signage rules, while the excitement of owning a Ferrari continues to grow in the IT hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

