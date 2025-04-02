Ferrari Showroom Sparks Online Debate in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's burgeoning Ferrari showroom near Kempegowda International Airport has become the center of an online storm, not for its luxury offerings but due to the city's infamous pothole-strewn roads.

Social media users have voiced concerns over where these luxury cars could be driven, with some humorously questioning if Ferrari should also invest in road infrastructure.

The showroom also faces scrutiny over compliance with local signage rules, while the excitement of owning a Ferrari continues to grow in the IT hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)