Hollywood's Golden Era Revived: 'Once Upon a Time' Sequel Announced

In a move set to captivate movie enthusiasts, a sequel to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is officially in the works, according to a report from Variety. The film will see acclaimed director David Fincher helm the project, with Quentin Tarantino penning the script. The undertaking is being developed at Netflix, where Fincher has established a first-look agreement.

Returning to the screen, Brad Pitt is set to reprise his role as Cliff Booth, the portrayal that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The original 2019 film co-starred Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, serving as a love letter to the industry's golden era. Although Variety notes that it remains unclear if DiCaprio or Robbie will join the sequel, Tarantino has secured the rights, enabling him to take this new installment to Netflix despite the original being a Sony Pictures release.

This revelation follows Tarantino's decision to shelve his previously announced tenth film, The Movie Critic, purportedly featuring Pitt. Early reports suggested the character would mirror Cliff Booth, but Pitt is now confirmed to return as Booth in the sequel. This film marks another collaboration between Pitt and Fincher, who previously worked together on hits like Se7en and Fight Club. Fincher's recent projects with Netflix include Mank and The Killer. Further information on the sequel's title and complete cast remains pending.

